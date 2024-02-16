Republicans Are Comparing Trump To Navalny

Some in MAGA have already started comparing Donald Trump to the slain Putin opponent Alexei Navalny.

Former Rep. and New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin posted, “As the world reflects on the murder of Alexei Navalny at the hands of Putin, it’s worth remembering that Democrats are actively doing Biden’s bidding as they also try to imprison his chief political opponent, Donald Trump, remove him from the ballot, and ensure he dies in prison.”

In the MAGA example, Trump is Navalny, and Biden is Putin.

Back on Earth, there is no connection between Trump and Navalny. Donald Trump tried to destroy democracy by overthrowing the government. Navalny was a Putin critic who wanted to end the authoritarian regime in Russia. Trump is charged with crimes that are a result of his belief that he is above the law and doesn’t have to follow the rules of a democratic society. In this comparison, Trump is Putin.

Navalny was persecuted for opposing Putin.

Trump is being prosecuted for violating the law.

These two things are not the same.

President Biden has nothing to do with the criminal cases against Donald Trump. The vast majority of the 91 felony criminal counts that Trump is facing are for crimes Donald Trump is alleged to have committed before Joe Biden took office.

Navalny was brave. Trump is a coward. There is no comparison between the two men and their situations.

