Trump Is Having A Total Meltdown Over New York Fraud Verdict

Trump has gone completely unhinged after being told that he has to pay $355 million for fraud committed in New York.

How Did Trump Respond To The Fraud Verdict?

Trump posted on Truth Social:

The Justice System in New York State, and America as a whole, is under assault by partisan, deluded, biased Judges and Prosecutors. Racist, Corrupt A.G. Tish James has been obsessed with “Getting Trump” for years, and used Crooked New York State Judge Engoron to get an illegal, unAmerican judgment against me, my family, and my tremendous business. I helped New York City during its worst of times, and now, while it is overrun with Violent Biden Migrant Crime, the Radicals are doing all they can to kick me out…..

Page 2: This “decision” is a Complete and Total SHAM. There were No Victims, No Damages, No Complaints. Only satisfied Banks and Insurance Companies (which made a ton of money), GREAT Financial Statements, that didn’t even include the most valuable Asset – The TRUMP Brand, IRONCLAD Disclaimers (Buyer Beware, and Do your Own Due Diligence), and amazing Properties all over the World. All the other side had was a ridiculous $18 million valuation of magnificent Mar-a-Lago, an unConstitutional Gag Order, a Consumer Fraud Statute never before used for this purpose, No Jury allowed, and a refusal to send this disgusting charade to the Commercial Division, where it would have been put to a deserving end…

Page 3: This “case” is OVER ever since the Appellate Division ended it on Statute of Limitations, also letting my daughter Ivanka out of this Witch Hunt. The Democrat Club-controlled Judge Engoron has already been reversed four times on this case, a shameful record, and he will be reversed again. We cannot let injustice stand, and will fight Crooked Joe Biden’s weaponized persecution at every step. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Trump Is Still Claiming To Have Won Things That He Lost

There was no injustice in the fraud case, and Trump’s claim that there were no victims in the case because Trump victimized every single taxpayer in the state of New York.

Trump immediately tried to turn this judgment against him into a part of his political campaign by attacking the justice system and claiming that these rulings were a big conspiracy against him. The most fascinating part of Trump’s statement was the claim that he actually won the case because it showed that, just like with the 2020 election, Trump still tries to claim victory when he loses.

Donald Trump didn’t win the case. He completely lost, and this meltdown should be expected to continue at his campaign stops in Pennsylvania and Michigan on Saturday.

