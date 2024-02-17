MAGAs Start A GoFundMe To Raise $355 Million For Trump

A Trump supporter has started a GoFundMe to take a stand and raise money so that he can pay off the $355 million that he owes the state of New York.

Why Does Trump Have A GoFundMe?

After Trump was found to have committed fraud and assessed a $255 million penalty, Trump supporter Elena Cardone started the GoFundMe and wrote:

My name is Elena Cardone and I am a wife of Grant Cardone, mother and an ardent supporter of American values and an advocate for justice, I stand unwaveringly with President Donald Trump in the face of what I see as unprecedented and unfair treatment by certain judicial elements in New York. Throughout his presidency and beyond, Trump has fought tirelessly for this country, risking everything to preserve the freedoms and principles that define us as a nation.

…

To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

This fundraiser, therefore, is not merely about raising the settlement. It’s about making a stand. It’s about showing that when one of us is targeted for championing the values that make America great, he does not stand alone. We stand with him, shoulder to shoulder, ready to support, defend, and fight back against a system that threatens to undermine the very foundations of our republic.

Now, more than ever, it’s time for patriots to unite, to show our collective strength and resolve. Let’s stand with Trump, as he has stood with us, to ensure that justice prevails and that we continue to fight for a country that respects freedom, honors courage, and rewards the unwavering spirit of its people.

People are free to do whatever they want with their money, but the fact that hundreds of people are willing to raise roughly $29,000 at the time of publication and give it to someone who was just found liable for systemic fraud explains a lot about the current state of the Republican Party.

MAGAs seem to be the rubes that keep giving. No wonder Donald Trump won’t leave politics. Running for president is a cash cow when so many people are willing to hand over their money to him no matter what he is found guilty of.

Trump doesn’t need a GoFundMe. Trump needs better lawyers, and to stop committing crimes.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.