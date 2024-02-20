The charging document for Alexander Smirnov blows the Biden impeachment investigation to pieces and shows that Russian spies duped Reps. James Comer and Jim Jordan.

According to the document:

While Smirnov has no ties to the community in Las Vegas, what he does have is extensive foreign ties, including, most troublingly and by his own account, contact with foreign intelligence services, including Russian intelligence agencies, and has had such contacts recently. Smirnov could use these contacts to resettle outside the United States.

As noted, law enforcement knows about Smirnov’s contact with officials affiliated with Russian intelligence because Smirnov himself reported on a number of those contacts to his FBI Handler. As described below, these contacts are extensive and extremely recent, and Smirnov had the intention of meeting with one of these officials on his upcoming planned overseas travel.

Of particular note, Smirnov has reported numerous contacts with Russian Official 1, who has been described by Smirnov in a number of ways, including as the son of a former high-ranking Russian government official, someone who purportedly controls two groups of individuals tasked with carrying out assassination efforts in a third-party country, a Russian representative to another country, and as someone with ties to a particular Russian intelligence service. This latter fact was reported by Smirnov in October, 2023.

The source of the main allegation that has been driving the Biden impeachment investigation was Russia. The FBI has confirmed that the allegation has no basis in fact, which means that the Biden impeachment investigation has no basis in fact.

At best, James Comer and Jim Jordan are fools who were told what they wanted to believe by the Russians. At worst, Comer and Jordan willingly helped Putin smear the President Of The United States with a lie to attack American democracy from within.

Either way, the Biden impeachment investigation needs to be shut down today because every moment that it lingers on is another victory for Putin.

