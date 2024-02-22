Trump Gets Closer To Cash Apocalypse As Judge Signs $355 Million Fraud Judgment

Trump is trying to stay enforcement, but the judge has signed the $355 million fraud judgment against the former president.

Lisa Rubin of NBC News posted:

Judge Engoron has reached his limits. It appears that he has signed the judgment and that all that needs to happen now is for the clerk to enter it. pic.twitter.com/3IskgalMTj — Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) February 22, 2024 To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

Trump already reportedly owes an additional $100 million in interest on the judgment and if his stay is denied, he will begin to owe interest that will grow by millions of dollars a day.

There is no indication that Donald Trump has the cash to pay the judgment.

New York AG Letitia James has promised that she will seize Donald Trump’s assets if he tries to get out of paying the state of New York. The cash doomsday clock for Donald Trump is inching forward. Trump is going to have to come up with a lot of cash to even be able to file an appeal.

The clock is ticking, as Donald Trump is soon going to need to come up with a lot of cash very quickly as the fraud that he was found to have perpetuated for years is about to come crashing down on him like a ton of bricks.

