Even Trump Is Terrified Of Alabama IVF Ban Blowback

Trump posted a statement calling on the state legislature to reverse the Alabama IVF ban, as Republicans are reeling from the blowback.

What Did Trump Say About The Alabama IVF Ban?

Trump posted on Truth Social:

Under my leadership, the Republican Party will always support the creation of strong, thriving, healthy American families. We want to make it easier for mothers and fathers to have babies, not harder! That includes supporting the availability of fertility treatments like IVF in every State in America. Like the OVERWHELMING MAJORITY of Americans, including the VAST MAJORITY of Republicans, Conservatives, Christians, and Pro-Life Americans, I strongly support the availability of IVF for couples who are trying to have a precious baby.

Today, I am calling on the Alabama Legislature to act quickly to find an immediate solution to preserve the availability of IVF in Alabama. The Republican Party should always be on the side of the Miracle of Life – and the side of Mothers, Fathers, and their Beautiful Babies. IVF is an important part of that, and our Great Republican Party will always be with you, in your quest, for the ULTIMATE JOY IN LIFE!

Trump doesn’t care about babies, children, or IVF. This is the same guy who as president put kids in cages along the southern border and was sleeping with Stormy Daniels four months after his wife gave birth to their child, so trying to sell him as caring about babies and families is impossible.

What Trump does care about is how the IVF issue could cost him votes in November. That is why Trump is all of a sudden claiming that IVF rocks and must be protected, even though it is uncertain that he even knows what IVF is.

The Alabama Supreme Court ruling has Republicans scared, and Trump’s statement shows their fear.

