First New York Took Down Trump, Now They Got The NRA

New York Attorney General Letitia James won her other big case on Friday as the NRA and Wayne LaPierre were found liable for corruption in civil court.

What Sort Of Corruption Did The Jury Find At The NRA?

Via NBC News:

The jury ruled largely in favor of James, finding that the National Rifle Association failed to properly run its nonprofit and its assets at any time between March 20, 2014 and May 2, 2022.

Jurors also determined that LaPierre, Phillips and Frazer all violated their statutory obligation to discharge the duties of their position in good faith.

They said LaPierre caused $5.4 million in monetary harm to the NRA, but that he has already repaid at least $1 million of that.

Jurors also found that the NRA violated the law by failing to adopt a whistleblower policy and that eight employees suffered because of the violation.

Attorney General James sued the NRA for rampant fraud and abuse in 2020

A jury agreed with her that the organization misused millions of dollars in non-profit. It is a mind-blower that such an overtly political and partisan organization like the NRA is legally allowed to operate as a non-profit. Former NRA boss Wayne LaPierre is already gone from the struggling organization that has seen its membership and revenue decline substantially over the last few years.

James wants the NRA dissolved and no longer able to operate in the state of New York.

The gun lobby front group still holds away with elected Republicans, but the organization is on the decline, and the incredible year that Attorney General James is already having continues with a takedown of the NRA.

