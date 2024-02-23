Impeachment Collapses As 30 House Republicans Oppose Impeaching Biden

The House Republican push to impeach President Biden appears dead, as at least 30 Republicans oppose impeaching the President.

Politico reported the comments of Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE):

“I happen to know there are like 20 Republicans who are not in favor of a Biden impeachment. Mainly because it smells bad what he did, it looks bad, but when you ask them what crime is committed — they can’t tell you,” said Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), a vulnerable purple-district incumbent who’d raised doubts about impeaching Mayorkas but eventually backed that effort.

Bacon estimated that as many as 30 House GOP lawmakers may be currently opposed to impeaching the President because they haven’t seen evidence of any crime. Private briefings to update members on the investigation haven’t swayed those holdouts, and Republicans know it only gets politically riskier to try to impeach Biden as they head deeper into an election year — possibly giving the President a polling boost even if they succeed.

The opposition to impeaching Biden among House Republicans appears to be growing. For months, there have been 20 members that are opposed to impeaching the President, and they have not been swayed by private briefings, public lobbying, and the “evidence” that Comer has presented of what he thinks are Biden’s impeachable offenses.

Donald Trump wants President Biden impeached. Republican voters want President Biden impeached. The only problem is that there is no evidence that Joe Biden has done anything wrong.

Without evidence, Reps. James Comer (R-KY) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) have been flailing around trying to pick bits and pieces of unrelated information to build a case for impeaching Biden that would at least survive an impeachment vote on the House floor, The end came for Biden impeachment when the FBI arrested Comer’s key witness who claimed that Joe Biden took a $5 million bribe for lying to them. Comer has tried to move forward with the investigation, but he erased the bribery evidence from the impeachment website.

The Biden impeachment investigation is one of the most embarrassing failures of a House majority in the history of Congress. Instead of dealing with issues that the American people care about, House Republicans have spent more than a year and millions of taxpayer dollars on an investigation that has gone nowhere.

