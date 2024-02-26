Criminal Case Gets Real As Alvin Bragg Requests Trump Gag Order

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is preparing to criminally put Donald Trump on trial by requesting a limited gag order on the former president.

Bragg argued for why the judge should grant a gag order:

Trump has a long history of making public and inflammatory remarks about the participants in various judicial proceedings against him, including jurors, witnesses, lawyers, and court staff,” prosecutors said in their filing, adding that Trump’s remarks “pose a significant and imminent threat to the orderly administration of this criminal proceeding.

…

To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

As other courts have found, these reasonable prophylactic measures are amply warranted by defendant’s past conduct and by the risk of prejudice to the pending proceeding if appropriate protective steps are not taken. The relief requested here is narrowly tailored to protect the integrity of the upcoming trial while still affording defendant ample opportunity to engage in speech, including speech about this case.

The nation has already seen Trump attempt to intimidate and tamper with jurors, witnesses, prosecutors, court staff, and judges. The recently concluded New York fraud civil trial showed the sort of behavior that Trump has engaged in. The former president attacked the judge, court staff, and the New York attorney general, and that was just in a civil trial where the only things on the line were business penalties and money.

Trump is expected to be a thousand times worse in his criminal trials because his political future and potentially his freedom are at stake.

Donald Trump could be a convicted felon shortly after he officially becomes the presumptive Republican presidential nominee. Polling has revealed that a felony conviction would move the electorate and leave the former president virtually unelectable.Â

A conviction could be game over for Trump, so the court should take precautions because he is likely to be out of control.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.