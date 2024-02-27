Joe Biden Brings Dark Brandon To Late Night With Seth Meyers

President Biden made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and so did Dark Brandon, who addressed the Taylor Swift conspiracies.

Seth Meyers asked President Biden, “Do you enjoy playing around withÂ the Dark Brandon meme?Â

Biden with aviators on, ” No, I resent the hell out of it.”

Video:

Dark Brandon makes an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. pic.twitter.com/TE0XXgLQwL â€” Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 27, 2024



Meyers then asked, ” Now, my favorite one recently is 18% of Americans, according to recent polling, believe that you and Taylor Swift are working in cahoots. And after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, you posted this on social media you wrote — you wrote, “Just like we drew it up.”Â Now, can you — I have you on the hot spot here. Can you confirm or deny that there is an active conspiracy between you and Miss Swift?”

Biden answered, “Where are you getting this information?

Meyers asked if Biden would share the information with him, and the President said, “It’s classified,”Â but pointed out that Swift did endorse him in 2020.

President Biden was having some fun celebrating the tenth anniversary of Late Night with Seth Meyers. Biden was a guest on the Meyers’s first episode so he returned to mark the anniversary of the show.

The President did not seem old or feeble or any of the other terms that the political press likes to throw around when they talk about his age.

Biden was sharp and fun, and if this was a way to reach younger voters, it was likely successful.

