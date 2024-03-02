James Comer Has Been On Hannity 3 Times Since Wednesday Trying To Clean Up His Hunter Biden Disaster

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) has been on Hannity’s shows three times since Wednesday trying to clean up his failed Hunter Biden deposition.

White House spokesperson for oversight and investigations Ian Sams posted, “Comer was on Hannity tonight. He was on Hannityâ€™s radio show earlier today. He was on Hannity Wednesday. He was on Hannity 3 times before that in the past month. The manâ€™s congressional directory entry may as well read Rep. James Comer (R-Hannity) since he basically lives there.

Chair Comer knows that Hunter Biden deposition was a bust, and that the prospect of impeaching President Biden is dead in the water. The only way that Comer can keep impeachment alive is to go on the most rabidly pro-Trump Fox News show as often as possible, and convince Sean Hannity’s viewers and listeners that failure is success, and there is something to the empty Biden impeachment.

Comer needs Hannity’s viewers to pressure their members of Congress to not bail on Biden impeachment. Without some sort of public demand from the right for Comer’s bogus impeachment investigation to continue, it will fade off into the darkness with a whimper, and Donald Trump won’t have a fake Biden scandal to equate with his very real legal issues.

Impeachment is dead, but Sean Hannity and James Comer are taking turns giving it mouth to mouth.

