Trump Melts Down And Demands He Not Be Prosecuted During The Election

In a Sunday afternoon meltdown, Donald Trump demanded that Jack Smith stop his prosecution because the election is going on.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

We’re in the middle of an Election. We have Super Tuesday coming up very shortly. According to Justice Department guidelines, they shouldn’t be prosecuting me: “Federal prosecutors and agents may never select the timing of any action, including investigative steps, criminal charges, or statements, for the purpose of affecting any election, or for the purpose of giving an advantage or disadvantage to any candidate or political party.” THIS IS ELECTION INTERFERENCE, AND SHOULD BE STOPPED IN THE COURTS!

Trump is reacting to Jack Smith announcing in court that the 60-day rule does not apply to criminal trials, so Trump can be on trial through election day if necessary.

One of the main reasons that Trump is running for the presidency again is that he is trying to get out of being prosecuted. Trump had the incorrect notion that if he was a candidate, he could not be prosecuted.

The reality is that there is no such rule that prohibits the DOJ from prosecuting political candidates. Running for office does not give a candidate immunity from prosecution.

Instead of Make America Great Again, Trump’s slogan should be keep me out of jail again, because that is the point of his 2024 presidential campaign.

