Biden Campaign Shuts Down Trump’s Desperate Debate Trolling For Attention

After Trump, who has avoided all debates, called for debates with President Biden, the Biden campaign called him out for attention-seeking.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “It is important, for the Good of our Country, that Joe Biden and I Debate Issues that are so vital to America, and the American People. Therefore, I am calling for Debates, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE! The Debates can be run by the Corrupt DNC, or their Subsidiary, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD).”

Michael Tyler of the Biden campaign responded, “I know Donald Trump’s thirsty for attention and struggling to expand his appeal beyond the MAGA base — and that’s a conversation we’ll have at the appropriate time in this cycle. But if he’s so desperate to see President Biden in prime time, he doesn’t have to wait! He can join the tens of millions of Americans who will tune in to watch the State of the Union tomorrow night. He might even learn a thing or two about bringing people together and actually delivering for the American people.”

Trump has been threatening to skip the presidential debates for years, but suddenly, he wants to debate. What is going on here is that President Biden is about to get a huge national television audience for his State Of The Union on Thursday night, while Donald Trump will be sitting at home and getting no media attention.

To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

The Biden campaign was correct. Now is not the time to be discussing the presidential debate schedule, but if Trump believed the polls and really thought that he was winning, he wouldn’t be begging for debates.

The most attention that Donald Trump is going to get between now and when he unveils his running mate will be in court.

Trump is out of the spotlight, and it is already driving him crazy.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.