Marjorie Taylor Greene Tried To Heckle Biden And It Backfired

Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to heckle President Biden by telling him to say Laken Riley’s name, so he did and talked about her.

Video:

Biden was ready for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Laken Riley heckling. pic.twitter.com/ER77nPdsIz â€” Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 8, 2024 To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

As Biden was talking about the border bill, Marjorie Taylor Greene yelled Laken Riley and say her name, so President Biden did, and he said that she was murdered by an illegal and his heart went out to her parents.

And then he moved on, while Marjorie Taylor Greene and her MAGA hat were shut up.

The Republicans grumbled especially as Biden called them out for blocking the bipartisan border security bill, but if they were trying to upstage or humiliate Biden, they failed. Biden didn’t look too old to be president. He looked like a president who was in command and headed for a second term.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.