Biden Caught On Hot Mic Speaking The Truth About Netanyahu

President Biden was caught on a hot mic telling US Senators that he told Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu that he was heading for a come to Jesus meeting with the president.

Biden said, “I told him, Bibi, and don’t repeat this, but you and I are going to have a ‘come to Jesus’ meeting.”

Video of Biden:

President Biden: “I told him, Bibi, and don’t repeat this, but you and I are going to have a ‘come to Jesus’ meeting.” To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily. “I’m on a hot mic here. Good. That’s good.” pic.twitter.com/KCgpbx4awf — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) March 8, 2024

The Biden administration tried to convince Netanyahu for months to stop his invasion of Gaza and to allow humanitarian aid. The shift in administration policy toward stepping up and providing direct humanitarian aid to the Palestinians is the next step in what could be a very tough time for Netanyahu.

Prime Minister Netanyahu seems to be using the invasion of Gaza to hold on to power in Israel because he is facing corruption charges. If Netanyahu is ever out of power, his next stop will be back to criminal court as a defendant.

Patience has worn thin with Netanyahu, and the guess is that any come to Jesus meeting with Biden ends with the President telling Netanyahu to stop the war crimes in Gaza or US aid will be cut off.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.