Katie Britt’s SOTU Rebuttal Disaster Clean Up Did Not Go Well

Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) tried to clean up her SOTU rebuttal disaster on Sunday, and it didn’t go great.

Here is how Britt explained misleading the American people with her sex trafficking story on Fox News Sunday:

BREAM: So be clear, the story that you relate is not something that’s happened under the Biden administration, that particular person?

BRITT: I’m — well, I very — I very clearly said, I spoke to a woman who told me about when she was trafficked, when she was 12. So I didn’t say a teenager, I didn’t say a young woman, a grown woman, a woman when she was trafficked when she was 12. And so listening to her story, she is a victim’s right advocate who — who is telling this is what drug cartels are doing, this is how they’re profiting off of women. And it is disgusting. And so I am hopeful that it brings some light to — to it. And we can actually do something about human trafficking. And that’s what the media actually decides to cover.

Video:

We have reached the point where Katie Britt is blaming the media for SOTU rebuttal lies. pic.twitter.com/OHh94H4Lmn — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 10, 2024



Sen. Britt intentionally tried to mislead the American people with her story and got caught.

Britt’s response to getting caught is to blame the American people for not understanding her story, attacking the media, and then claiming that she didn’t lie.

Of course, she lied. Britt created the false impression that the sex trafficking story that she told happened during the Biden administration. She framed her story with comments about Biden’s policies.

Britt needs to tell the truth that she tried to fool the American people and got caught.

It is time for the lies to stop, as Sen. Britt’s attempts to defend her story are only making the situation worse, and she is not helping herself or the Republican Party.

