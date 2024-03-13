Fani Willis Could Reindict Trump And Readd Dropped Charges

Legal experts suggest that DA Fani Willis could reindict Trump and readd the dropped charges, although doing so could cause a delay.

Could Fani Willis Reindict Trump?

If Willis wanted to pursue the charges related to trying to convince officials to violate their oath of office, legal experts say that she could reindict Trump and readd the dropped charges.

Renato Mariotti posted

Key point â€” Fani Willis and her team could reindict and add those counts right back into the indictment, as the judge contemplated in the footnote below. To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily. Doing so would add delay, so she may not do so. There are many other counts, although now Meadows is only charged with RICO. pic.twitter.com/oDGimIenLy â€” Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) March 13, 2024

In a trial that is expected to take a long time, would it be worth it to delay proceedings even more when there are still 35 charges left standing?

Practically speaking, the answer is probably no. The RICO related charges are the big charges against Trump. There is no reason to reindict the former president and readd those charges to the existing case. This isn’t a win for Trump. The charges were dismissed on a technicality that prosecutors could fix if they chose to do so.

The development today does not mean that Trump has been exonerated, or he is out of the woods, or should cast any doubt on the remaining charges.

If Willis wanted to she could fix the technical issues in her original filing and reindict Trump and Mark Meadows on the same charges.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.