Trump Picks Another Fight With Jimmy Kimmel And Gets Destroyed Again

Donald Trump tried to pick another fight with Jimmy Kimmel, and the late-night host destroyed him again.

Jimmy Kimmel said, “By the way, I was at any niece and nephew’s music recital when I got this video. I guess I shouldn’t be surprised. Donald Trump has said I’m not talented so many times, Eric is starting to get jealous. What he doesn’t realize is that I love this. I love that this bothered him so much. I love that Fox picked a news guy nobody knows to interview him. And I especially love when he tries to spin the fact that everyone was laughing at him into a positive.”

Kimmel played a clip of Trump saying in a Fox News interview over the weekend:

Now look, look. Jimmy Kimmel is every night he hits me. His ratings are terrible. He is not a talented guy. I hear he hits me all the time. So I figured I’d hit him, because I thought he was a lousy host.

And he probably stupidly had to act in a short period of time, right? He had minutes, because he is on air. He sees this thing and he wants to go out there and he wants to I guess confront me. And he ends up reading my truth. I said this guy’s even dumber than I thought. The thing went viral. It went all over the world now, and all he had to do is keep his mouth shut.

Kimmel responded, “Yeah, yeah. By the way, you forget why it went viral all over the world.”

The late-night host played a clip of his Isn’t it past your jail time joke and continued:

Barbie was laughing at you. Not only were they laughing at you on Oscar Sunday, there are now dozens of “Past your jail time” shirts! For sale. There are mugs. There are tank tops. There is an “Isn’t it past your jail time” backpack? People are writing it outside the Trump Hotel. There are billboards. There are billboards in Pennsylvania and Florida, and there are a lot more to come.

But if only I’d kept my mouth shut. Imagine him telling anyone they should’ve kept their mouth shut? That should be on his tombstone. Should have kept his mouth shut. Hey, maybe you know what? Maybe you’re right about me being dumb. We should take one of those cognitive tests or an IQ test together. Or maybe we should sit down for a long game of Scrabble together and find out who has a biglyer brain. I’d love that. But I get it. He’s wounded and he’s lashing out.

Video:

Trump never ever learns. He knows that he got humiliated in front of a global audience at the Oscars, so he is trying to spin it into a positive for himself. Trump became the butt of the joke. He didn’t go viral for a good reason. Anyone else would have been embarrassed, but Donald Trump believes that he can turn it into a positive.

Donald Trump needs to stop trying to fight with Jimmy Kimmel because the end result is just more humiliation.

