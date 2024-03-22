NBC/MSNBC Hires Trump Mouthpiece Ronna McDaniel

NBC News hired former RNC Chair and Trump defender Ronna McDaniel to appear as a commentator on NBC and MSNBC.

The New York Times reported:

Ronna McDaniel, who stepped down as chairwoman of the Republican National Committee this month, is joining NBC News as an on-air contributor, the network said on Friday.

The hire adds a reliably conservative voice to NBCâ€™s stable of political analysts. Ms. McDaniel is also expected to provide commentary on MSNBC, NBCâ€™s left-leaning cable cousin and a network that former President Donald J. Trump and his allies often accuse of being an arm of the Democratic Party.

Why NBC would think that MSNBC viewers want to see or hear from Ronna McDaniel is a question that deserves answers. The reality is that the first time McDaniel appears on MSNBC channels will be changed from coast to coast.

McDaniel has been a mouthpiece for Trump for years, and only lost her job at the RNC because Trump wanted to take over the Republican National Committee and raid it to pay his legal bills.

NBC is pandering to Trump voters before the election, and trying to win favor with Trump in case he returns to the White House.

McDaniel’s hiring is a reminder that corporate media, no matter how they are branded, by nature will always look to appeal to Republicans.

Ronna McDaniel conspired with Trump to overturn the 2020 election, and soon she will be appearing on some of your favorite MSNBC shows.

