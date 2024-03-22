Trump Opens His Mouth And Destroys His Chance At A Fraud Stay

Donald Trump couldn’t help himself. He had to lie about having $500 million in cash, which means that he has zero chance of getting a fraud bond stay.

Trump posted on Truth Social:



THROUGH HARD WORK, TALENT, AND LUCK, I CURRENTLY HAVE ALMOST FIVE HUNDRED MILLION DOLLARS IN CASH, A SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT OF WHICH I INTENDED TO USE IN MY CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT. THE OFTEN OVERTURNED POLITICAL HACK JUDGE ON THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT A.G. CASE, WHERE I HAVE DONE NOTHING WRONG, KNEW THIS, WANTED TO TAKE IT AWAY FROM ME, AND THATâ€™S WHERE AND WHY HE CAME UP WITH THE SHOCKING NUMBER WHICH, COUPLED WITH HIS CRAZY INTEREST DEMAND, IS APPROXIMATELY $454,000,000. I DID NOTHING WRONG EXCEPT WIN AN ELECTION IN 2016 THAT I WASNâ€™T EXPECTED TO WIN, DID EVEN BETTER IN 2020, AND NOW LEAD, BY A LOT, IN 2024.THIS IS COMMUNISM IN AMERICA!

Trump’s lawyers are currently arguing in court that he doesn’t have the $454 million for the fraud bond, so they are requesting a stay of the bond.

The former president blew that argument to tiny bits by claiming that he has so much cash that he could pay the bond if he wanted to, which is great for Attorney General Letitia James, because the state of New York would rather have cash than have to seize Trump’s properties.

Donald Trump doesn’t have the money. I tend to believe the people who could face sanctions if they lied to the court than a guy who has spent his entire adult life lying about his personal wealth.

Thanks to his Truth Social post, there is now a zero percent chance that Trump will get a stay of the bond. AG James has already taken the first step in the legal process to seize his assets.

Trump’s ego is so big and he has manufactured the lie for so long that he can’t admit the truth about his finances.

Donald Trump’s inability to stop lying probably just cost him $454 million.

