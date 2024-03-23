Read President Obama’s Inspiring Message On Obamacare’s 14th Birthday

President Obama released an inspiring message to commemorate the 14th anniversary of his signature legislative accomplishment, The Affordable Care Act.

What Did President Obama Say On The 14th Anniversary Of Obamacare?

President Obama said in a statement:

Fourteen years ago today, I signed the Affordable Care Act into law.

Afterwards, one Republican member of the House called the ACA the “most dangerous piece of legislation ever passed in Congress.” Another predicted the country would “never recover from it.” But then something else happened: it actually worked.

Since the ACA was passed, the percentage of uninsured Americans has been cut in half. And thanks to the investments the Biden-Harris Administration has made to build on the ACA, more than 21 million Americans now have access to quality, affordable health care.

Today, young people are staying on their parents’ plans until they’re 26. Americans with pre-existing conditions are no longer being denied coverage. Seniors and people with disabilities are paying less for prescription drugs. And Americans everywhere are switching jobs and starting their own businesses without worrying about losing their insurance.

In so many ways, the Affordable Care Act has become part of our lives, changing the way we think about health insurance. But that doesn’t mean we can take it for granted.

Right now, some Republicans are still trying to repeal and gut the ACA â€“ including calling for cuts that could put insurance out of reach for tens of millions of Americans.

We’ve come too far to let that happen. President Biden has proven that he’ll keep fighting to build on the ACA, and we need to fight with him.

Because health care is not, and never will be, a privilege. It’s a right â€“ and there’s so much more we can do to make it more affordable and effective for everyone.

Obamacare is President Obama’s legacy-defining policy accomplishment. The ACA (Obamacare) has stood the test of time and made the lives of the American people better.

For those who are either too young to remember or may have forgotten, it was a fight to get the ACA signed into law. Republicans still plan today to repeal the law. There were town halls and protests for and against the legislation. Barack Obama staked his political capital on getting the healthcare law passed. America is infinitely better off because he took the risk and dared to keep fighting until the bill was signed into law.

Barack Obama transformed the way that the American people view healthcare. Healthcare is right, and this belief has allowed progress to be made toward universal healthcare and lower prescription drug costs.

Obama was correct. The work is not over. There is still more to be done. The ACA must be defended, as it is a matter of life and death that Americans never allow Republicans to take the health insurance system back to what it was.

