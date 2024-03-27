Trump Attacks MSNBC Anchors For Stopping His Ronna McDaniel Plot

Trump attacked the anchors at MSNBC and Chuck Todd for stopping the hiring of Ronna McDaniel which he obviously wanted.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

MSDNC FAKE ANCHORS HAVE TAKEN OVER NBC FROM CHAIRMAN BRIAN ROBERTS, AND HE DOESNâ€™T KNOW WHAT TO DO! THEIR RATINGS SUCK, FIRE THEM, AND START ALL OVER AGAIN. WHO WOULD HAVE EVER THOUGHT THAT FAILED HOST, SLEEPY EYES CHUCK TODD, WOULD HAVE THE AUDACITY TO REPRIMAND BRIAN ROBERTS CONCERNING THE HIRING OF RONNA ROMNEY. THEY SHOULD FIRE HIM IMMEDIATELY, AND NEVER LOOK BACK. MAGA2024!

NBC isn’t going to fire Chuck Todd for opposing Ronna McDaniel’s hiring because Trump said so. The ex-president’s comments make it crystal clear that the McDaniel hiring was a move to appease and appeal to Trump. Donald Trump wanted his former RNC chair on the network and MSNBC spewing his disinformation and talking points.

The McDaniel hiring was about buying access. Even though McDaniel wasn’t hired to be an anchor or reporter, it could easily be imagined that NBC News would get a Trump interview as long as she was asking the questions.

The Ronna McDaniel hiring was run by NBC News executives who previously worked at Politico and The New York Times. NBC News executives apparently see Trump appeasement as their path to success.

Ronna McDaniel won’t be on NBC News, but given the behavior of the network’s executives, it won’t be long until another Trump hire is attempted.

