Even Republicans Are Saying They Are Likely To Lose The House

Even House Republicans admit that their House majority will probably be toast in November.

Politico reported:

Even if Johnson somehow manages to hold on through April, there are already whispers in House GOP circles that he wonâ€™t be long for the role of senior-most party leader much beyond that. Many Republicans privately concede that theyâ€™re unlikely to keep the House this fall. And if they donâ€™t, there will be pressure on Johnson to step aside from leadership completely, as have GOP speakers who have lost the majority since the 1950s.

Johnsonâ€™s own groaning about the demands of the job in recent private conversations have only fueled the speculation, members say. Should there be a intraparty blowup in the coming weeks, members say, heâ€™ll have some soul-searching to do.

This may come as a shock, but Mike Johnson is facing a rebellion in his own House majority that could cost him his job in April.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) insists that she will bring her motion to vacate to the floor for a vote if aid to Ukraine passes. Johnson is currently putting together his plan to bring a bill to aid Ukraine to the House floor when their Easter break ends.

Far-right House Republicans are outraged at Johnson for ramming through a government funding bill, and the situation is heading for an explosion later this month.

The reason why so many incumbent Republicans have left the House before their term ends is because they know that the Republican majority is likely gone in November. They see no reason to stick around for a final few months of chaos and infighting.

The current House Republican majority is likely to go down as one of the least productive, least effective majorities in history, and even those who are currently serving in it seem to know that it will all be over soon.

