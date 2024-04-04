Rapidly Declining Trump Accuses Biden Of Being On Cocaine

Trump has only campaigned once in weeks and is apparently in rapid decline, so the ex-president accused President Biden of being on cocaine.

Transcript of Trump on Hugh Hewitt’s radio show:

DJT: I donâ€™t think so, but I hope he does. I think what happened is you know that white stuff that they happened to find, which happened to be cocaine in the White House, I donâ€™t know, I think somethingâ€™s going on there, because I watched this State of the Union, and he was all jacked up at the beginning. By the end, he was fading fast. Thereâ€™s something going on there. I want to debate. And I think debates, with him, at least, should be drug tested. I want a drug test.

HH: Mr. President, are you suggesting President Bidenâ€™s using cocaine?

To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

DJT: I donâ€™t know what heâ€™s using, but that was not, hey, he was higher than a kite. And by the way, it was the worst, it was the worst address Iâ€™ve ever seen, the State of the Nation. Iâ€™ll tell you, State of the Union, thatâ€™s not State of the Union, because he doesnâ€™t represent us properly. That, I can tell you. But heâ€™s obviously, heâ€™s being helped some way, because most of the time, he looks like heâ€™s falling asleep. And all of a sudden, he walked up there and did a poor job. But he was all jacked up.

Biden wasn’t on anything. Unlike Donald Trump, the current president, who has released his medical records, is physically fit. It is amazing how much more energy Biden has than Trump, but the current president watches his diet and exercises. He doesn’t spend his days riding on a golf cart while eating junk food and scheming ways to avoid a felony conviction.

Donald Trump doesn’t have any actual issues to run on, so he is using his usual tabloid style efforts to smear his opponent.

Trump doesn’t even have the energy to regularly campaign. The ex-president can’t give a speech without having to read it off of his teleprompter. Trump may be the weakest major party nominee in nearly four decades, which is why is why he is trying to make excuses for Biden’s energy advantage.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.