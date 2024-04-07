Jen Psaki Devastates Crime Hypocrite Trump

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki debunked Trump’s lies about crime and showed that the ex-president isn’t law and order, but pro-criminal.

Psaki said:

Trump often calls out rampant crime in New York City; specifically, in reality, major crime has plummeted there by more than 75% over the past 30 years. And it’s even down this year over the last year. Trump also claims, I mean, he claims this a lot that he would be tougher on crime than President Joe Biden. In reality, Trump’s last budget from when he was president, when he was doing budgets actually proposed funding cuts for local law enforcement. You could say that’s literally trying to defund the police. You could say that.

President Biden has consistently in all of his budgets proposed far more in funding and Trump of course, claims all the time that he will restore law and order. You just heard over and over and over again in that clip, which is pretty rich considering Trump is also telling us that one of his highest priorities on day one is actually releasing criminals from prison. Namely these people, the people who stormed the US Capitol who infiltrated the hallways and chambers of Congress who made lawmakers fear for their lives and who tried to stop the peaceful transfer of power by force.

He wants to release the people who violently assaulted police officers with bats, clubs, pepper spray, flagpoles and fire extinguishers leading to concussions, cracked ribs and other severe injuries.

Mr. Law and Order as he calls himself, who has centered his re-election campaign on fear mongering about violent crime wants amnesty for violent criminals. That’s one of his first day. Day one priorities for the country. He says it all the time and that fact should not be lost on the American public as they weigh their options this November.

It is unbelievable on its surface that man who is charged with 91 felonies is running as the law and order candidate for president. It would have been unfathomable even 20 years ago that the party that used to consider itself the law and order party would nominate a candidate that was charged with 91 felony counts as their presidential candidate.

More than lies, what Donald Trump is doing is creating a fictional story about a candidate and a country that don’t exist. Donald Trump as a law and order candidate is almost as fictional, as the idea that America is a crime riddled nation.

One of the biggest singular crime problems in America is an ex-president who allegedly can’t stop committing crimes.

