Pressure Grows On Mike Johnson As Biden Demands Ukraine Vote

President Biden said at a press conference that the leader of the House must allow a vote on Ukraine aid now, which only puts more pressure on Mike Johnson.

When asked about ending the war in Ukraine, the president said, “The war in Ukraine comes to an end by the House leader allowing a vote. There’s overwhelming support for Ukraine among the majority of Democrats and Republicans. There should be a vote now.”

The last thing Mike Johnson needed was President Biden telling the entire world that the Speaker of the House is the reason why Ukraine’s democracy is at risk. Johnson is already reportedly facing a probability of losing his job as Speaker if he allows a vote on aid to Ukraine because Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has promised to move forward with her motion to vacate if aid to Ukraine passes in the House.

Johnson’s outcard is that Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has said that there are Democrats who are willing to help Johnson keep his job if he does the right thing on Ukraine.

President Biden has been around the political block, so he is applying pressure to Johnson at the perfect time.

Johnson continues to block a vote, Republicans will blamed for the fall of Ukraine.

Speaker Johnson is running out of time, and President Biden is applying the pressure to get aid to an American ally.

