AWOL Trump Goes Into Hiding After Shutdown

At 12:01 AM ET on Wednesday morning, the United States government shut down. In the afternoon, the White House had a press briefing, but unlike in 1995 when Bill Clinton was there to address the nation, or 2013 when Barack Obama appeared in the same briefing room to speak to the country, it was Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Vice President JD Vance addressing reporters.

Why was Vance there?

He is not the president.

Vance will not be making any deals.

JD Vance is irrelevant to the current crisis, but yet here was Vance telling reporters:

Look, the text is very clear and I’ve, I even saw, I think it was George Stephanopoulos in an interview with Mike Johnson, did a fact check that was totally rooted in baseless claims. It was basically Democrat propaganda. If you look at the legislative text that they gave us.

They tried to turn on two separate provisions that would give healthcare benefits to illegal aliens. Number one, if you’re an American citizens, you’ve been to a hospital in the last few years, you probably noticed that wait times are especially large and very often somebody who’s there in the emergency room waiting is an illegal alien.

Very often a person who can’t even speak English. Why do those people get healthcare benefits at hospitals paid for by American citizens? The answer is a decision made by the Biden administration that the Trump administration working with Congressional Republicans undid. We turned off that money spigot to healthcare funding for illegal aliens.

The Democrats in their legislative techs wanna turn it back on.

