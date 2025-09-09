Reeling Trump Makes The Epstein Scandal Even Worse

PoliticusUSA is never bending the knee, but we need your help. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

In the video above, I break down why Donald Trump not talking is really bad for Republicans. Please give it a watch.

Donald Trump has deployed the power of the presidency to try to convince the American people that his signature on documents released as part of the Epstein investigation is not genuine.

The White House line, which many Republicans have adopted, is that Trump’s signature is forged.

Trump claims that he is the best spokesman for his administration, so after the documents were released that have Trump’s name on them, it would be expected that Trump would be out front and center running his own defense.

However, this is the extent to which Trump was willing to comment to NBC News, “I don’t comment on something that’s a dead issue. I gave all comments to the staff. It’s a dead issue."

Donald Trump suddenly has nothing to say. Trump is hiding behind his staff, which is what all innocent people do, right?

If Trump were really innocent, anyone else would have been proclaiming their innocence if they were accused of something that they didn’t do.

Trump is acting like someone who is not innocent.

What is in the Epstein files is unknown, but there is obviously something that the president doesn’t want the American people to know about.

Donald Trump is making things worse and ensuring that the scandal will have legs for a very long time by refusing to do what any person who was innocent would do. If there is information in the files that would prove Trump’s innocence, he would have already released the files.

The fact that Trump claims that the files are a hoax and then denies that his signature is real, will only make the scandal last longer.

Trump gave the worst response possible and has turned the Republican Party into the protector of pedophiles.

