Russiagate: The Opposite of a Hoax

It’s been a shocking and dismaying week for our national security and now Republicans are kicking Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) off of the intel committee in part because, in my opinion, because he is an expert on dealings with Russia.Schiff said on Wednesday: I could just say that Mr. McCarthy’s rationalizations, justifications keep shifting. The cardinal sin appears to be that I led the impeachment of his master in Mar-a-Lago, for withholding hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid in Ukraine, a nation at war with Russia in order to extort that country into helping Donald Trump’s re-election campaign. We proved those facts and got the first bipartisan vote in the Senate in history to remove a president. Kevin McCarthy calls that a hoax. Well, it was not a hoax.Indeed. In the last week, ex-FBI counterintelligence chief in New York Charles McGonigal was arrested for allegedly working for the Russian oligarch, Oleg Deripaska, whom he was supposed to be investigating. He is now under indictment for his ties to this oligarch, with charges including money laundering and conspiring to help these oligarchs evade Russian sanctions.

McGonigal was appointed in 2010 by Robert Mueller (yes that one), and then James Comey (yes, that one) elevated him weeks before 2016 election.Deripaska is the same person who had employed Paul Manafort, Trump's campaign chief. Manafort secretly worked for the Russian billionaire earning millions helping him promote Russian interests.Photo by Jørgen Håland on UnsplashWhy did it take this long for our government to arrest ex-FBI counterintelligence chief in New York Charles McGonigal? He retired from the FBI in 2018. It's 2023.That rather astonishing discovery of the former FBI chief who seemingly betrayed his country to Russia didn't happen in a vacuum, though. Globally, this story is quite frankly disconcerting.In the past week, there was a shocking accusation by a whistleblower that MI5 refused to investigate a Russian spy's “infiltration” of the conservative Tory party in Britain, news that "a vast cache of hacked emails shows that, under the leadership of Rishi Sunak, the UK Treasury issued special licenses in 2021 to let the oligarch override sanctions and launch an aggressive legal campaign against a journalist in the London courts."“The UK government helped the boss of Russia’s murderous mercenary army to circumvent its own sanctions and launch a targeted legal attack on a British journalist, openDemocracy can reveal.”Rishi Sunak has been the conservative Prime Minister since October, 2022 when the head of lettuce lasted longer than Liz Truss. He previously held two cabinet positions under conservative Boris Johnson. Also, the European Court of Human Rights is demanding a response from the British government over a legal claim by opponents accusing it of failing to investigate alleged Russian interference in elections and referendums like Brexit.The thread between all of these stories is Russians-to-conservatives. Now Timothy Snyder*, a Yale professor whose course on Ukraine I am watching on YouTube and highly recommend, put the Russia story in badly needed context (full thread below sources):Reconsider how the FBI treated the Trump-Putin connection in 2016. Trump and other Republicans screamed that the FBI had overreached. In retrospect, it seems the exact opposite took place. The issue of Russian influence was framed in a way convenient for Russia and Trump.The FBI investigation, Crossfire Hurricane, focused on the narrow issue of personal connections between the Trump campaign and Russians. It missed Russia's cyber attacks and the social media campaign, which, according to Kathleen Hall Jamieson, won the election for Trump.(Trump’s former campaign manager Paul) Manafort worked for Deripaska, the same Russian oligarch to whom McGonigal is linked, between 2006 and 2009. Manafort's assignment was to soften up the U.S for Russian influence. He promised "a model that can greatly benefit the Putin government."Informed people said at the time: this sort of thing was supposed to go through the FBI counter-intelligence section in New York, where tips went to die. That is where McGonigal was in charge.We need to understand why the FBI failed in 2016 to address the essence of an ongoing Russian influence operation. The character of that operation suggests that it would have been the responsibility of an FBI section whose head is now accused of taking Russian money.Right after the McGonigal story broke, Kevin McCarthy ejected Adam Schiff from the House intelligence committee. Schiff is expert on Russian influence operations. It exhibits carelessness about national security to exclude him. It is downright suspicious to exclude him now.Back in June 2016, Kevin McCarthy expressed his suspicion that Donald Trump was under Putin's influence. He and other Republican members concluded that the risk of an embarrassment to their party was more important than American security.Schiff told the Council on Foreign Relations in April of last year, "I think Russia is a declining power, but like a lot of wounded animals it's still very dangerous."

Don't be gaslit anymore.Russia is a danger to western democracy. They've been working hard to undermine the United States of America, and Republicans, from leadership on down, have been willing to help them. Those who might be doing so unwittingly certainly have had every opportunity to know better. Those who have simply remained silent are also now complicit. In 2019, a Senate investigation determined: “The congressional probe into the National Rifle Association’s relationship with Russia shows a U.S. tax-exempt organization working as a conduit to provide Russian officials access to Republicans with the quid pro quo of ‘lucrative personal business opportunities.’”I pointed out then, “Looking for that quid pro quo Republicans claim doesn’t exist? Here it is, but with the Russians and elected officials of the NRA variety.”Since then, Russia has spent millions spreading anti-vax conspiracies just to harm small d democracy, including paying influencers to lie and fear-monger about the vaccines.Republicans and conservative activists mock journalists who bring up Russia because they want to shut down the discussion. But this discussion needs to be had. We all need a government that actually puts "America first" –- but the Republican Party is not currently on board with that most basic and primitive premise of patriotism. * https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/may/25/influencers-say-russia-linked-pr-agency-asked-them-to-disparage-pfizer-vaccine* https://archive.is/hhMHk* https://www.politicususa.com/2019/09/27/senate-nra-russia.html* https://www.cfr.org/event/conversation-chairman-adam-schiff-2* https://www.opendemocracy.net/en/prigozhin-government-russia-ukraine-hack-libel-slapp/* https://www.politicususa.com/2023/01/25/adam-schiff-torches-kevin-mccarthy-after-being-blocked-from-intel-committee.html* https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1618309363084718080.html*Full thread by Snyder:In April 2016, I broke the story of Trump and Putin, using Russian open sources. Afterwards, I heard vague intimations that something was awry in the FBI in New York, specifically counter-intelligence and cyber. We now have a suggestion as to why. 0/20The person who led the relevant section, Charles McGonigal, has just been charged with taking money from the Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Follow this thread to see just how this connects to the victory of Trump, the Russian war in Ukraine, and U.S. national security. 1/20The reason I was thinking about Trump & Putin in 2016 was a pattern. Russia had sought to control Ukraine, using social media, money, & a pliable head of state. Russia backed Trump the way that it had backed Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych, in the hopes of soft control 2/20Trump & Yanukovych were similar figures: interested in money, & in power to make or shield money. And therefore vulnerable partners for Putin. They also shared a political advisor: Paul Manafort. He worked for Yanukovych from 2005-2015, taking over Trump's campaign in 2016. 3/20You might remember Manafort's ties to Russia from 2016. 