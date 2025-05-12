This Is Not Trump's Usual Corruption

The Daily is journalism for people who care about democracy and freedom from outside the Beltway. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.The Trump presidency is really nothing more than a scheme to exploit the office to make as much money for Donald Trump and his associates as possible over the next four years.There is a level of corruption and grift from this guy. I will say the only time he manages to impress me is how greedy he is and how he doesn't care how things look to anybody. Here he is going take this $400 million “gift” from Qatar a foreign state, and he is doing it without congressional permission.And then this is a gift that he's going to charge the taxpayers to turn into Air Force One and then turn it back into a private jet after that, after he leaves office. The only good news I heard in there was that he was, is he really planning on leaving? Great. That was a moment of excitement.But other than that he's gonna charge the taxpayers twice for this on top of taking what is he giving them for this? What is he giving them? That is the question, and we're never gonna find that out. But, we did get Richie Torres requested, has formally requested an the Office of Inspector General to investigate the legality of this gift, and let's all remember that the Office of Inspector General is where they do actual independent audits, unlike DOGE, and they have experts who know what to look for and how to do a professional audit. That is very different than DOGE.The Daily is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.The United States has never seen a president blatantly monetize the presidency for their own gain. As Sen. Chris Murphy noted, Trump’s actions as president are about lining his own pockets. There are no actions that are in the best interests of the American people.The only interests that matter in the current administration are limited to Donald Trump and how he can corruptly twist the presidency into a personal cash machine. Donald Trump has been convicted of fraud in the state of New York. The current president is nearly a three dozen times over convicted felon.There is a desensitization and normalization that occurs in a country when a leader is consistently corrupt, but the $400 million plane for personal use is corruption taken to a new level.The American people should never sit back and accept Trump’s corruption. Public outrage and voting for candidates who vow to investigate and end corruption are the only ways to make it stop.What Trump is doing is definitely not corruption as usual, even by his low standards.What do you think about Trump’s latest corrupt plan? Share your thoughts in the comments below.



