Trump Called Embarrassing For America After UN Disaster

In the video above, I look at the debacle that was Trump’s speech at the UN and how it was all caused by the failing president not having his teleprompter crutch. I’d appreciate it if you watched it.

The mainstream media has been doing it for years, but never ceases to disappoint on some level when they take a performance like Donald Trump’s at the UN, which screamed out that something is very wrong here, and try to normalize it to the American people.

PoliticusUSA doesn’t sanewash anyone. We are 100% independent. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

The combination of a free press that has decided to shackle itself and take away its own freedom, and fear of the current administration, has left the mainstream press describing a speech that most observers, foreign and domestic, agree was not as they are describing it to be.

As soon as Trump announced that his teleprompter was broken, it was clear that trouble was afoot.

Anyone who paid close attention during the 2024 campaign understood that Trump was tethered to his teleprompter, even at rallies, and his worst moments came when he was without his technological babysitter and allowed to speak from the heart.

Trump spoke from the heart at the UN, and what he revealed was a very depreciated and broken president.

This reality wasn’t lost to the people who were in the room listening to Trump, as The Washington Post’s Ishaan Tharoor posted on X:

A senior foreign diplomat posted at the UN texts me: “This man is stark, raving mad. Do Americans not see how embarrassing this is?”

To answer the foreign diplomat’s question, yes. The vast majority of Americans are very painfully aware of how embarrassing this is.

Republicans already know that Trump can’t be trusted to attend meetings alone, and it is also clear that he can’t be trusted to give speeches without his teleprompter.

Remember, the good old days of last year when Republicans criticized Joe Biden for using a teleprompter?

It is amazing how quiet they are when Donald Trump demonstrates to the world that he probably shouldn’t be answering the phone without a script in front of him and a handler in the room.

Trump is living a fantasy of power, but he keeps showing the world that he is a weak old man who can’t stop embarrassing the United States on the world stage.

America will once again someday have better.

What did you think of Trump’s UN speech? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment