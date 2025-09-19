Trump Creates A Disaster For Republicans With Jimmy Kimmel Attack

To make sure that you get to see every minute of every video, and every word of every post, please subscribe to PoliticusUSA.

In the video above, I break down how Trump forcing Jimmy Kimmel off the air is big problem for the Republican Party. Please give it a watch.

The Trump administration’s brazen and very public strongarming to getting Jimmy Kimmel suspended from ABC is not going over well with the American people.

A new poll from YouGov revealed that Donald Trump seems to have committed a massive blunder by pushing Jimmy Kimmel out at ABC.

The YouGov poll asked about Kimmel’s comments:

It might come as a surprise to Trump and MAGA that such a small percentage of Americans found Jimmy Kimmel’s comments unacceptable. This is also an omen that the administration was way off base, because the next question asked was:

By a margin of 50%-35%, nearly 3,000 respondents strongly disapproved of ABC taking Kimmel off of the air.

The right-wing martyrdom of Charlie Kirk does not appear to have penetrated as deeply into the national conscience as Trump Republicans thought. People found what Kimmel said to be acceptable, and they also don’t believe that Kimmel should have been taken off the air.

The final question that YouGov asked got to the heart of the matter:

More people found the remarks of government official unacceptable than found Jimmy Kimmel’s remarks unacceptable.

The Trump administration crossed a line when they went after Kimmel, and the consequences could cost the entire Republican Party.