Eric Swalwell Rips Trump’s Weak Response To Anti-Semitism

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) ripped Trump’s incredibly soft and weak response to the rising number of attacks against Jewish-Americans.

Rep. Swalwell tweeted:

Anti-Semitism is on the rise in America. And it’s being stoked by @realDonaldTrump who won’t condemn it and Trump’s lawyer, @RudyGiuliani, who just this week said he’s “more Jewish than Soros.” ICYMI, my @jdforward op-ed on what we must do: https://t.co/5wVUoVyS5w — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 29, 2019

In his op-ed, Swalwell wrote, “This isn’t happening in a vacuum. It’s happening as President Donald Trump and his allies dabble in hate-baiting propaganda. From refusing to unconditionally condemn the 2017 neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville to accusing American Jewish Democrats of disloyalty, President Trump has tacitly or explicitly empowered extremism in ways not seen in generations.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo drew a direct line between Trump and the stabbing in New York. Anti-Semitism has been a feature, not a bug, of the Trump administration. In 2017, Trump completely left Jews out of his Holocaust Remembrance Day statement.

The Trump administration is anti-Semitic, especially when it comes to American Jews.

Trump’s response to rise of domestic terrorist attacks has been to encourage them by fanning the flames of division and hate. Eric Swalwell and other leaders are calling out the obvious. A bigoted administration is encouraging violence and hate, and their weak condemnation only serves as proof of their real agenda.

