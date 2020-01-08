Trump Sounded Drugged As He Slurred, Snorted, and Breathed Heavily During Iran Statement

It is well known that Trump doesn’t drink or use drugs, but he was slurring, snorting, and breathing heavily through his statement on Iran.

The problems were evident from the beginning of his statement when Trump said:



I’m pleased to inform you: The American people should be extremely grateful and happy no Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by the Iranian regime. We suffered no casualties, all of our soldiers are safe, and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases.



Our great American forces are prepared for anything. Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world.

No American or Iraqi lives were lost because of the precautions taken, the dispersal of forces, and an early warning system that worked very well. I salute the incredible skill and courage of America’s men and women in uniform.



For far too long — all the way back to 1979, to be exact — nations have tolerated Iran’s destructive and destabilizing behavior in the Middle East and beyond. Those days are over. Iran has been the leading sponsor of terrorism, and their pursuit of nuclear weapons threatens the civilized world. We will never let that happen.

Video:

Here is Trump slurring, snorting, and clearly breathing heavily while delivering his statement on Iran. pic.twitter.com/eUndkenzL7 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 8, 2020

Trump made a surprise visit to Walter Reed hospital that the White House has never explained.

Lawrence Tribe noted that Trump sounded drugged during his remarks:

So it wasn’t just me? I wondered whether I was imagining things, but it truly upset me to watch the man in the White House look and sound, well . . . tranquilized. The fact that lots of others sensed the same thing is creepy at best. We need to know more. https://t.co/0Mpq7z85Ua — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 8, 2020

Trump just came back from a two-week vacation, where he golfed daily, so he can’t be tired and overworked.

The American people deserve to know if the president is healthy, and his performance today has done nothing to quiet the questions about Trump’s ability to handle four more years in the White House.

