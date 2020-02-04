Trump Made $1.7 Million Off His Own Campaign In 2019

FEC filings reveal that Donald Trump personally made millions of dollars off of his presidential campaign in the last quarter of 2019.

The New York Times reported on Trump’s FEC data:

According to a New York Times analysis, the biggest expenditure in the final three months of the year was on digital advertising. From October to December, the campaign spent more than $6 million on digital ads. The T-MAGA committee spent another $3.2 million on digital ads.

The campaign also spent $525,000 on polling in that period. The Republican National Committee spent $2.2 million on polling.

The Trump campaign spent about $194,000 at Trump-owned properties. The filings show that the groups supporting Mr. Trump’s re-election together made 150 separate payments to Trump-owned entities and properties, totaling nearly $600,000 for the three-month period, and $1.7 million for the year.

Trump isn’t saving the government money or his campaign money by using his own properties as Trump supporters claim. The president is billing his own campaign for events at his properties and pocketing the cash.

Legislatively speaking, Trump has accomplished virtually nothing as president. However, he has built a corruption machine that is unrivaled in the history of the presidency.

Trump doesn’t want to remain president because he has any interest in the job or a vision for the country. Trump wants a second term because the presidency is a cash machine, between his campaign and his bilking of taxpayers, Trump is making millions off of being president.

