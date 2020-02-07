Unhinged Trump Launches Friday Night Massacre Of Those Who Testified Against Him

After wanting a fictional expungement of his impeachment Trump fired a second witness who testified against him, EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland.

Sondland said in a statement, “I was advised today that the president intends to recall me effective immediately as United States Ambassador to the European Union. I am grateful to President Trump for having given me the opportunity to serve.”

Trump also fired NSC Ukraine expert Alexander Vindman on Friday, and bizarrely tried to claim that his impeachment should be expunged.

Trump said:

They should because it was a hoax. That’s a very good question: “Should they expunge the impeachment in the House?” They should because it was a hoax. It was a total political hoax

Expungement is another dumb idea from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Since impeachment isn’t a criminal conviction, and the House is not a court of law, impeachment can’t be expunged. Republicans can’t pass a resolution and undo Trump’s impeachment. That’s not how any of this works.

There’s no removing impeachment. It is a permanent stain on Trump. A scar that will never heal. Trump can’t make his impeachment go away, so he is retaliating against those who testified against him.

Trump is firing anyone with a shred of decency who might let the world know about his crimes.

