Lindsey Graham Is Now Refusing To Debunk Russian Propaganda

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) refused to debunk the Russian propaganda about Ukranian election interference in 2016.

Transcript via Face The Nation:



MARGARET BRENNAN: Have you ever said to the president when he repeats things like the idea that there’s the DNC server- server hidden in Ukraine, that this is Russian propaganda that he is repeating and apparently believing?

SEN. GRAHAM: Well, I’ll–

MARGARET BRENNAN: Have you ever said that directly to him?

SEN. GRAHAM: Well, I don’t have any information about the server being in the Ukraine.

MARGARET BRENNAN: But you just said–

SEN. GRAHAM: It was the Russians—

MARGARET BRENNAN: –things coming out of Ukraine should be looked at with high scrutiny–

SEN. GRAHAM: Here’s my point–

MARGARET BRENNAN:– because of Russian interference.

SEN. GRAHAM: –my point. It was the Russians who hacked into the DNC, not the Ukrainians. But there are people in the Ukraine that were pulling against Trump because they hated Manafort. To suggest there was no political interference coming out of the Ukraine directed toward the president, I think would be- would not withstand scrutiny.

Graham refuses to stand up to Trump and tell him that the Russian propaganda that he is pushing is totally bogus. Lindsey Graham sells himself as a patriot, but he is really a sell-out to Donald Trump and Russian propaganda.