Trump Throws A Tantrum After DOJ Drops McCabe Case

Trump is making his unhappiness with the DOJ not charging Andrew McCabe very well known with a Saturday fit.

Trump tweeted:

IG report on Andrew McCabe: Misled Investigators over roll in news media disclosure…Lacked Candor (Lied) on four separate occasions…Authotized Media Leaks to advance personal interests…IG RECOMMENDED MCCABE’S FIRING. @FoxNews @IngrahamAngle — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2020

Trump’s tweet confirms reporting on Friday that he was infuriated over the DOJ dropping the case against Andrew McCabe. The reason why the DOJ dropped the case has been known since September when the grand jury appeared not to indict the former FBI official.

Contrary to what the president claimed in his Twitter rant, there is no evidence that Andrew McCabe broke the law, but Trump’s goal isn’t justice.

Donald Trump wanted McCabe prosecuted as part of his effort to discredit the Russia investigation. Trump knows that he has to discredit Russian election meddling in 2016 in order for the Russians to be able to repeat their performance in 2020.

Trump needed criminal charges against McCabe, which is why he is ranting on Twitter as the Russia scandal continues to haunt him.