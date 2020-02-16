1,100 Former Prosecutors and DOJ Officials Call On Barr To Resign

1.5k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

One thousand one hundred former federal prosecutors and DOJ officials, both Republicans and Democrats, have come together to call on Attorney General William Barr to resign.

Via The New York Times:

More than 1,100 former federal prosecutors and Justice Department officials called on Attorney General William P. Barr on Sunday to step down after he intervened last week to lower the Justice Department’s sentencing recommendation for President Trump’s longtime friend Roger J. Stone Jr.

….

“Each of us strongly condemns President Trump’s and Attorney General Barr’s interference in the fair administration of justice,” the former Justice Department lawyers, who came from across the political spectrum, wrote in an open letter on Sunday. Those actions, they said, “require Mr. Barr to resign.”

Two points are clear. William Barr is corrupt and should not be the Attorney General. Secondly, William Barr will never resign.

Donald Trump is delighted that he has an attorney general who is willing to act as his own personal lawyer. Barr is happy to ignore the law and politicize the Department of Justice.

Public pressure is a great tool and should be used to expose Barr and this administration at every opportunity, but the only way to get rid of William Barr is to defeat Donald Trump.

