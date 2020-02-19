Trump’s Blagojevich Clemency Totally Backfires On Him

6.6k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Trump thinks that he is proving himself to be America’s top law enforcement officer, but he is actually revealing the depths of his corruption.

Trump deemed himself America’s top law enforcement official on Tuesday, but his clemency of Blagojevich is raising outrage from Republicans and all ugly stories the former governor of Illinois’ crimes.

The prosecutors who made the case against Blagojevich noted that he once extorted a children’s hospital:

The prosecutors who helped convicted Blagojevich issued a stern statement in response to the commutation, noting that while the President has to the right to commute his sentence, the former governor committed serious crimes. The prosecuting team reminded the public that the former governor extorted the CEO of a children’s hospital, withholding funds for sick children until he issued campaign contributions.

Trump is laying the groundwork for pardons of Mike Flynn, Roger Stone, Paul Manfort and others who were convicted in the Russia scandal.

Sometime after the 2020 election, win or lose, Trump will pardon all of his criminal co-conspirators in the 2016 election.

Donald Trump is showing that he will not uphold the laws of America. Convictions can be thrown out for the wealthy and those connected to Trump.

The President isn’t righting wrongs. The pardons and clemency are backfiring and making the case for voters to rid the nation of Donald Trump.

