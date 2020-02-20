Trump Outraged After Intel Officials Warn That Russia Is Trying To Get Him Reelected

Intel officials sent Trump into a rage after they warned that Russia is trying to interfere in the 2020 election to get Trump reelected.

The New York Times reported:

Intelligence officials warned House lawmakers last week that Russia was interfering in the 2020 campaign to try to get President Trump reelected, five people familiar with the matter said, a disclosure to Congress that angered Mr. Trump, who complained that Democrats would use it against him.

The day after the Feb. 13 briefing to lawmakers, Mr. Trump berated Joseph Maguire, the outgoing acting director of national intelligence, for allowing it to take place, people familiar with the exchange said. Mr. Trump cited the presence in the briefing of Representative Adam B. Schiff, the California Democrat who led the impeachment proceedings against him, as a particular irritant.

The briefing is speculated to be the reason why Trump replaced the DNI with a loyalist who as no intelligence community experience.

The other shoe has dropped. Trump’s recent obsession with discrediting the Russia scandal makes a ton of sense. Trump is trying to give Putin deniability so that Russia can attack another election and help Trump to stay in office.

Trump’s presidency has been a dream come true for Putin. Trump abandoned Syria, weakened Europe, attacked Ukraine and has diminished the global power of the United States.

Putin is trying to get Trump a second term, and that is why Trump is trying to leave the door wide open for Russian election interference.

