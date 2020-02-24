Chris Matthews Apologizes To Bernie Sanders For Nazi Comparison

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews apologized to Bernie Sanders and his supporters after comparing Sen. Sanders’s win in Nevada to the Nazi invasion of France.

Matthews said, “Before we get into tonight’s news, I want to say something quite personal. As I watched one-sided results of the caucus in Nevada, I reached for a historical analogy and used a bad one. It was bad to refer to an event from the last days or the first days of World War II. Senator Sanders, I’m sorry for comparing anything from that tragic era in which so many suffered, especially the Jewish people to an election result in which you were a well-deserved winner. This is going to be a hard-fought heated campaign of ideas. In the weeks and months ahead I will strive to do a better job myself of elevating the political discussion. Congratulations, by the way to you, Senator Sanders, and your supporters on a tremendous win down in Nevada.”

Video:

Chris Matthews apologizes for comparing Bernie Sanders's Nevada win to the fall of Paris during WWII. pic.twitter.com/2NlG3NhekY — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 25, 2020

If one had to make a guess as to which MSNBC on-air talent would make a historical reference that would be inappropriate, the runaway winner would have been Chris Matthews. There is never an appropriate place in election results for Nazi comparisons. I cringe when people compare to Nazis because it minimizes not only the deaths of millions of Jews, but also the deaths of millions of other people that the Nazis killed.

Bernie Sanders might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but he should never be compared to the Nazis.

As far as getting Chris Matthews kicked off the air goes, it’s not going to happen. Sen. Sanders and his supporters got an apology, and that is all they will be getting in terms of punishment of Matthews by MSNBC.

