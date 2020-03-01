Posted on by Jason Easley

African-American Worshipers Turn Their Backs On Mike Bloomberg As He Speaks At Brown AME

Some African-American worshipers turned their backs on Mike Bloomberg as he spoke at Brown AME in Selma.

Picture of worshippers turning their backs on Bloomberg:

The crowd was polite to Bloomberg, but the pastor noted that the candidate turned down their initial invitation:

Some of the candidates are in Selma and will participate in the reenactment of the Bloody Sunday march across the Pettus Bridge.

Bloomberg is targeting states like Alabama as potential wins on Super Tuesday, but judging from the cool reception that he received on Sunday, Alabama may be Biden country, as Mike Bloomberg was faring much better as an advertising campaign that he is as a presidential candidate.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook