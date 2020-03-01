African-American Worshipers Turn Their Backs On Mike Bloomberg As He Speaks At Brown AME

Some African-American worshipers turned their backs on Mike Bloomberg as he spoke at Brown AME in Selma.

Picture of worshippers turning their backs on Bloomberg:

Back to Brown AME, where the service is still underway. (Abrams will bring the keynote today.) Some members of the audience turned their backs as Michael Bloomberg spoke. pic.twitter.com/kTzTmn1kVS — Tia Mitchell, AJC’s Washington Correspondent (@ajconwashington) March 1, 2020

The crowd was polite to Bloomberg, but the pastor noted that the candidate turned down their initial invitation:

A little more about Bloomberg. The crowd was mostly polite. Even those who turned their backs in protest were silent and not disruptive. But his speech was rambling & you can tell he wasn't connecting in general. Also the pastor said Bloomberg initially turned down the invite. — Tia Mitchell, AJC’s Washington Correspondent (@ajconwashington) March 1, 2020

Some of the candidates are in Selma and will participate in the reenactment of the Bloody Sunday march across the Pettus Bridge.

Bloomberg is targeting states like Alabama as potential wins on Super Tuesday, but judging from the cool reception that he received on Sunday, Alabama may be Biden country, as Mike Bloomberg was faring much better as an advertising campaign that he is as a presidential candidate.

