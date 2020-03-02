Lisa Page Says Trump is “Obsessed” After ‘Lovebirds’ Skit at CPAC

593 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) lawyer Lisa Page said President Donald Trump is still very much obsessed with her and former FBI head of counterintelligence Peter Strzok after reports emerged that the text messages critical of Trump that she and Strzok shared while engaged in an affair were performed as a play entitled FBI Lovebirds: Undercover.

The play, which featured actors Dean Cain and Kristy Swanson, was the first to ever be performed at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). Trump had met with the actors and the writing team in the Oval Office before the performance.

“More than three years later, long after his election victory, Donald Trump is still obsessed with two officials who did their jobs while personally not liking him,” Page wrote on Twitter. “They are still the stars of Trump rallies, where the president performs their exchanges, grotesquely.”

More than three years later, long after his election victory, Donald Trump is still obsessed with two officials who did their jobs while personally not liking him. They are still the stars of Trump rallies, where the president performs their exchanges, grotesquely. https://t.co/6E76hpKi9N — Lisa Page (@NatSecLisa) March 1, 2020

Many came to Page’s defense, calling Trump’s behavior is “grotesque” and “inappropriate.”

Honest to god Ms Page, you are absolutely correct. His bizarre behavior toward you is totally nuts, inappropriate, and demonstrates his evil vindictive nature. Trump is indecent. He does not have one redeeming quality. Stay strong and keep speaking out. — Equimom (@Equimom2) March 1, 2020

Hang in there. Millions of good people are with you. — james jewell (@jamesje85833064) March 1, 2020

It's grotesque and inappropriate, and I think most Americans know that and will factor Trump's overall childish and vindictive behavior (along with the incompetence) into their vote come November. Hang in there. — Betty Cracker 🐊 (@bettycrackerfl) March 1, 2020

Trump, who often refers to Page and Strzok “the lovers,” has repeatedly asserted that the texts they shared were evidence of bias within the Department of Justice and his opponents’ desire to undermine the 2016 election results.

When Lisa Page, the lover of Peter Strzok, talks about being “crushed”, and how innocent she is, ask her to read Peter’s “Insurance Policy” text, to her, just in case Hillary loses. Also, why were the lovers text messages scrubbed after he left Mueller. Where are they Lisa? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2019

This is one of the most horrible abuses of all. Those texts between gaga lovers would have told the whole story. Illegal deletion by Mueller. They gave us “the insurance policy.” https://t.co/EEa41Kn6fX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2019

I am on Air Force One flying to NATO and hear reports that the FBI lovers, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page are getting cold feet on testifying about the Rigged Witch Hunt headed by 13 Angry Democrats and people that worked for Obama for 8 years. Total disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2018

In December 2019, a report by the Justice Department inspector general found that Page had no input in the decision to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 general election. The inspector general also concluded that Strzok was not motivated by bias in his work as the investigation unfolded.

Shortly afterward, Trump decried the findings, calling the report “incredible, far worse than I would’ve ever thought possible.”

Trump: "The IG report just came out and I was just briefed on it and it's a disgrace what's happened with respect to the things that were done to our country. It should never again happen to another president. It is incredible, far worse than I would've ever thought possible." pic.twitter.com/uuRl6bzdsa — The Hill (@thehill) December 9, 2019

As expected, these findings have done little to quell the belief among Trump’s base that Page and Strzok influenced the investigation. Fox News reported that FBI Lovebirds: Undercover was greeted with applause at CPAC and that the president has given “his stamp of approval.”