Lisa Page Says Trump is “Obsessed” After ‘Lovebirds’ Skit at CPAC

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) lawyer Lisa Page said President Donald Trump is still very much obsessed with her and former FBI head of counterintelligence Peter Strzok after reports emerged that the text messages critical of Trump that she and Strzok shared while engaged in an affair were performed as a play entitled FBI Lovebirds: Undercover.

The play, which featured actors Dean Cain and Kristy Swanson, was the first to ever be performed at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). Trump had met with the actors and the writing team in the Oval Office before the performance.

“More than three years later, long after his election victory, Donald Trump is still obsessed with two officials who did their jobs while personally not liking him,” Page wrote on Twitter. “They are still the stars of Trump rallies, where the president performs their exchanges, grotesquely.”

Many came to Page’s defense, calling Trump’s behavior is “grotesque” and “inappropriate.”

Trump, who often refers to Page and Strzok “the lovers,” has repeatedly asserted that the texts they shared were evidence of bias within the Department of Justice and his opponents’ desire to undermine the 2016 election results.

In December 2019, a report by the Justice Department inspector general found that Page had no input in the decision to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 general election. The inspector general also concluded that Strzok was not motivated by bias in his work as the investigation unfolded.

Shortly afterward, Trump decried the findings, calling the report “incredible, far worse than I would’ve ever thought possible.”

As expected, these findings have done little to quell the belief among Trump’s base that Page and Strzok influenced the investigation. Fox News reported that FBI Lovebirds: Undercover was greeted with applause at CPAC and that the president has given “his stamp of approval.”