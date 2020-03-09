Kellyanne Conway May Have Been Exposed To Coronavirus

Trump administration members Kellyanne Conway and Betsy DeVos may have been exposed to the coronavirus at CPAC.

Raheem Kassam tweeted the list of people who may have been exposed:

Here are some of the other people who may have been in the green room on Thursday afternoon at the same time as the CPAC #coronavirus infectee: – Rep Louie Gohmert;

– Ronna McDaniel

– Michael Knowles

– Kay James

– KellyAnne Conway

– Betsy Devos

– Rep Matt Gaetz

– Diamond/Silk — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) March 9, 2020

He also tweeted that attendees are angry over the lack of information that they have been provided:

I have now spoken to a number of people who were in/around the green room at CPAC when the attendee with coronavirus was there. People are apoplectic about how they have not been better informed of what happened. The attendee was there for much of Thursday at LEAST… — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) March 9, 2020

Trump has tried to hide information about the public about the number of coronavirus cases, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that he would hide information from members of his administration and some of his most loyal supporters.

So far Donald Trump may have been exposed, and Sen. Ted Cruz has confirmed that he was exposed to the coronavirus at CPAC. It is starting to look like conservatives would have been safer on a cruise ship on hanging out along the Southern Border than they were at CPAC.

If Kellyanne Conway gets the coronavirus, she will call it fake news and make the Iranian health minister who went on television with the coronavirus look like Honest Abe Lincoln.

Trump is trying to downplay the virus as it is exposing itself within his administration.

