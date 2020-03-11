During Prank Call, Prince Harry Says Trump Has ‘Blood On His Hands’ For Promoting Coal

The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry was reportedly the victim of a prank phone call from a pair of Russian jokesters, in which he described his feelings on a number of issues in a candid way.

Harry believed the call was coming from climate activist Greta Thunberg and her father. In fact, it was from notorious Russian pranksters, Vladimir “Vovan” Krasnov and Alexei “Lexus” Stolyarov.

Among other issues, the prince discussed his and wife Meghan Markle’s decision to leave the Royal life behind them. Harry and Meghan are slated to do so at the end of this month.

“This decision certainly wasn’t the easy one, but it was the right decision for our family, the right decision to be able to protect my son,” Harry said.

The discussion didn’t steer away from the political, either. Harry and “Greta” discussed a number of items, including his views on President Donald Trump.

Harry was apparently particularly unnerved by Trump’s deep love of coal.

“The mere fact that Donald Trump is pushing the coal industry so big in America, he has blood on his hands,” Harry said in the phone conversation.

Though he obviously had some complicated feelings for Trump, Harry advised “Greta” to meet with him still if she ever got the chance. “Whether you have an option to meet President Trump or an option to meet [United Kingdom Prime Minister] Boris Johnson, I think I would always,” Harry said.

Although definitely highly-charged, Harry’s comments about carbon emissions killing people isn’t inaccurate. One study from 2017 found that 9 million people worldwide die as a result of toxic emissions in the atmosphere, including carbon, amounting to 1-in-6 premature deaths around the globe.

A separate study, focusing on the effects of emissions on children, found that air pollution kills 600,000 kids under the age of five annually throughout the world.