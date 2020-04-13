Trump Melts Down When Reporter Busts His Coronavirus Propaganda

After playing a propaganda video about his coronavirus response, Trump lost it when he was questioned by CBS’s Paula Reid about the one month gap in his video.

The exchange:

Q: (Paula Reid of CBS): What did you do with the time in the month of February?

Trump: You know what we did? What do you do when you have no cases in the whole United States —

Paula Reid: You had cases —

Trump: Excuse me, you reported it. Zero cases, zero deaths on January 17th. I said in January. On January —

Paula Reid: What did your administration do in February?

Trump: A lot.

Trump: In fact, we’ll give you a list of what we did. Part of it was up there. We did a lot. Look, look, you know you’re a fake. You know that. Your whole network is fake. And not all of you, but the people are wise to you.

That’s why you have a lower approval rating than you’ve ever had before times probably three. Let me ask you this, why did Biden apologize, why did he write a letter — I could have done what some countries are doing. They’re getting beat up pretty I could have kept it open. I thought of keeping it open, because nobody has ever heard of closing down a country, let alone the United States of if I would have done that, we would have had hundreds of thousands of people that would right now be dead. We’ve done this right.

Video:

Trump attacks a reporter and starts ranting about Joe Biden when asked why there is a one month gap in his coronavirus propaganda video. pic.twitter.com/8oNhlXJ3IB — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 13, 2020

Trump’s video was a lie, and he could not defend why he did nothing to prepare the nation for the pandemic in February.

Trump is trying to spin failure into success, and when he got called out for his bogus timeline, it all came apart.

