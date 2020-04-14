Trump is blaming the WHO for his own failed response to the coronavirus pandemic in the United States as he has announced that he is halting funding to the organization.

Trump said:

The reality is that the W.H.O. Failed to adequately obtain, vet, and share information in a timely and transparent fashion. The world depends on the W.H.O. To work with countries to ensure that accurate information about international health threats is shared in a timely manner. And if it’s not, to endly tell the world the truth about what is happening. The W.H.O. Failed in this basic duty and must be held accountable. It’s time after all of these decades. The W.H.O. Failed to investigate credible reports from sources in Wuhan that conflicted directly with the Chinese government’s official accounts. There was credible information to suspect human-to-human transmission in December 2019, which should have spurred the W.H.O. to investigate and investigate immediately.

Through the middle of January, it parroted and publicly endorsed the idea that there was not human to human contraction happening. The W.H.O.’s wasted tremendous amounts of time. More time was lost than N the delay it took to get a team of international experts in to examine the outbreak, which we wanted to do, which they should have done. The inability of the W.H.O. To obtain virus samples to this date has deprived the scientific community of essential data. New data that emerges across the world on a daily basie points to the unreliability of the initial reports and the world received automatic sorts of false information about transmission and mortality.

Video:

Trump falsely blames the WHO for his failed coronavirus response. Just a reminder, it wasn't the WHO that blew it on testing. That was Trump. It wasn't the WHO that rejected a national shutdown. That was also Trump. pic.twitter.com/KcVM96vH5V — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 14, 2020

Trump has been looking for a scapegoat to blame for his failed response to the virus. Trump had months of warnings that he chose to ignore. Donald Trump didn’t prepare the country for the coronavirus pandemic, so he is falsely blaming the World Health Organization for his ineptitude.

Pulling funding from the WHO in the middle of a global pandemic is one of the dumbest moves that a president could make, but that is exactly what Trump has decided to do.

