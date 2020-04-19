Trump Ignored Real Time Coronavirus Info From The WHO

Trump blames the WHO for the spread of coronavirus, but there was an American team at the WHO providing real-time info to Trump that he ignored.

Via The Washington Post:



More than a dozen U.S. researchers, physicians and public health experts, many of them from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, were working full time at the Geneva headquarters of the World Health Organization as the novel coronavirus emerged late last year and transmitted real-time information about its discovery and spread in China to the Trump administration, according to U.S. and international officials.

….

The presence of so many U.S. officials undercuts President Trump’s charge that the WHO’s failure to communicate the extent of the threat, born of a desire to protect China, is largely responsible for the rapid spread of the virus in the United States.

Trump also had months of advance warning about the virus from his own intelligence community, but he chose to ignore them, and it appears instead he believed the Chinese who he praised dozens of times for their response to the virus between January and February.

The President’s efforts to blame the WHO have crashed and burned as federal scientists and experts were working at the WHO and providing the president with the information that he needed to take proactive steps before the virus was confirmed in the United States.

Instead, Trump did nothing, and his efforts to find a scapegoat to blame for his inaction are only resulting in the truth being revealed about his deadly coronavirus failure.

