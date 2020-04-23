Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) destroyed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell during his daily press conference for being a red state welfare queen.

Cuomo said:

Let me just go back to my self-proclaimed grip reaper Senator Mcconnell for another he represents the state of Kentucky, okay. When it comes to fairness, new York state puts much more money into the federal pot than it takes out. At the end of the year, we put into that federal pot $116 billion more than we take out.

His state, the state of Kentucky, takes out $148 billion more than they put in. So he’s a federal legislator. He is distributing the federal pot of money. New York puts in more money to the federal pot than it takes out. His state takes out more than it puts in. Senator Mcconnell, who’s getting bailed out here? It’s your state that is living on the money that we generate. Your state is getting bailed out. Not my state.

Video:

Andrew Cuomo brings it and destroys federal welfare queen #MitchMcConnell pic.twitter.com/TsMkzclFhC — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 23, 2020



Mitch McConnell is no position to tell states that they don’t deserve funding from the federal governments when the states that he is refusing to provide assistance to are the same ones who allow states like McConnell’s home state of Kentucky to take out more federal dollars than they put in.

Gov. Cuomo isn’t afraid of Mitch McConnell, who he has the ability to pressure as McConnell’s Republican Senate majority is barely clinging to life as Trump’s virus response incompetence has collapsed the US economy, and Gov. Cuomo’s remarks are another sign that ballot box grim reaper is closing in on Mitch McConnell.